DYSON, James Ernest "Jim" passed away on October 28, 2020 from ALS. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 17, 1950 to Ernie and Elsie Dyson. After becoming one of Abington High School's top athletes, he moved to Florida in 1968 on a track scholarship with the University of Florida. There he met the love of his life, Amy Simpson. After being married, Jim and Amy moved to Pinellas County in 1974 to raise a family and start Urban Young Life in the Ridgecrest Community of Largo. Jim went on to become a Vice President for Young Life, coach youth soccer, teach a Sunday School class at Anona United Methodist Church for 40 years and upon retirement, help start a reading program at Ridgecrest Elementary. His passion was his faith, his family and his hope to see teens and children from disadvantaged communities reach their fullest potential in life. Jim is survived by his sister, Nancy Ostrander and husband Phil; brother, David Dyson and wife Linda; Amy, his wife of 50 years; son, Jamey Dyson and wife Crystel; son, Byron Dyson and wife Laura; and grandchildren Aria, Alec, Ethan, Kylie, and Trevan. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ridgecrest YMCA Football Field (weather permitting) Saturday November 14 at 11 am. Masks and social distancing will be required. Livestream will be available online, visit www.anona.com/dyson
for details and service updates. In leu of flowers, please send donations to Multiethnic Young Life of Pinellas County.