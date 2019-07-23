CROSBY, James Earl
85, of Dover, Florida, born on June 8, 1934 in Hazelhurst, Georgia, entered into Heaven to enjoy eternal life on July 19, 2019. Earl served in the Navy and was a Korean War combat veteran. His life's work was spent building things. From early years doing construction with his daddy and older brother to working as a crane operator, he always enjoyed being outdoors and putting his strong hands to good use. He loved our Lord and enjoyed music, worship and fellowship as a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Plant City. He led his family in a life of Christian faith. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra Crosby; daughter, Ciana Kinney; son-in-law, Troy Kinney; and grandson, James Michael Crosby. He was preceded in death by his son, James Ephraim Crosby. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 10 am at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Rd. 39, Plant City, with a funeral service following at 11 am. Expressions of condolence at
HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 23, 2019