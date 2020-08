EBBING, James R. of Mount Sterling, Illinois, was born October 15, 1932 and passed July 28, 2020. He was widowed by Patricia Ebbing. During Mr. Ebbing's life he was a Marine and decorated Korean War veteran. He is survived by his son, John and his wife, Cherie Ebbing; his two grandchildren; 11 great-grand-children; and three great-great-grandchildren. Mr. Ebbing would like donations to go the Wounded Warrior Project