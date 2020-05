Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

ECKELS, James W. 86, of New Port Richey, died May 11, 2020. Survived by spouse, Beverly Barnett; son, Edd Eckels; three brothers and one sister. Faupel Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store