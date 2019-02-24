Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward "Ed" Butters. View Sign

BUTTERS, James Edward "Ed"



90, of St. Petersburg, passed away February 17, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital. Born in Granger, Iowa; he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eileen Bates Butters. Ed is survived by his nephew, Thomas D. Burgess (Caron), St. Petersburg; niece, Cynthia Crawford (Bob), London, Ontario, Canada and many other loving family members. Ed was a Navy veteran who was raised in the western United States. After his term in the service, he was an entrepreneur in the very specialized business of metal spinning; machining parts for the Aerospace Industry. Uncle Ed and Aunt Eileen were world travelers and avid outdoors people; they loved to fish. Ed was active in his church, Wesley United Methodist. His independent spirit was only overshadowed by his large heart. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Services will be held in the future at Wesley United Methodist Church; for future information please visit:

