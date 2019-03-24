MORROW, James Edward



78, of Lutz, FL, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born on March 11, 1941 in Marked Tree, AR to parents Loyce and Gillie Morrow, James was an avid deer hunter who spent his life hunting with his brothers. They even had a family camp called Morrowville in Georgia. James also raised and showed Quarter Horses. He was loved by everyone. Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Christine; his loved mother-in-law, Hazel Frizzell; his loving daughters, Yvonne (Tom) Bercaw, Pamela Morrow and Jamie Fain; his brothers, Nelson (Louise) Morrow, Robert (Karron) Morrow and Tommy (Jeannie) Morrow; his sister, Shirley Sheffield; his seven grandchildren, J.C., Jennifer, Jessica, J.R., James, Christine and Jarrett; his five great-grandchildren, Jaylin, TJ, Jordan, Jackson and Wyatt, many nieces and nephews and his dearest friend, Leroy (Debbie) Squires. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10 am at Adams & Jennings Funeral Home, 6900 N. Nebraska Ave, Tampa with burial to follow at County Line Cemetery in Lutz, FL. The viewing will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary