Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
6900 North Nebraska Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
813-237-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for James MORROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward MORROW

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Edward MORROW Obituary
MORROW, James Edward

78, of Lutz, FL, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born on March 11, 1941 in Marked Tree, AR to parents Loyce and Gillie Morrow, James was an avid deer hunter who spent his life hunting with his brothers. They even had a family camp called Morrowville in Georgia. James also raised and showed Quarter Horses. He was loved by everyone. Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Christine; his loved mother-in-law, Hazel Frizzell; his loving daughters, Yvonne (Tom) Bercaw, Pamela Morrow and Jamie Fain; his brothers, Nelson (Louise) Morrow, Robert (Karron) Morrow and Tommy (Jeannie) Morrow; his sister, Shirley Sheffield; his seven grandchildren, J.C., Jennifer, Jessica, J.R., James, Christine and Jarrett; his five great-grandchildren, Jaylin, TJ, Jordan, Jackson and Wyatt, many nieces and nephews and his dearest friend, Leroy (Debbie) Squires. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10 am at Adams & Jennings Funeral Home, 6900 N. Nebraska Ave, Tampa with burial to follow at County Line Cemetery in Lutz, FL. The viewing will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6-8 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
Download Now