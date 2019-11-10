Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James ENDRESS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ENDRESS, James Richard "Jim" 80, of Lutz, Florida, passed away November 4, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 4, 1939, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, to James and Margaret (Wargo) Endress, who preceded him in death. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and settled in St. Petersburg, Florida where he met the love of his life, Sue (Cooper) Endress. He retired from a rewarding career at Tampa Electric Company as both a general and electrical contractor. He loved to work with his hands and was fearless when it came to tackling any project. He loved to learn new skills, had a tool for everything, and loved to teach and share his knowledge with anyone willing to learn. He had a strong commitment to family and friends and was there to help with anything that needed to be done. He enjoyed traveling the world, deep-sea fishing and could make every situation into a hilarious story to tell later. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue; his three children, James Endress (Karyn), Robert Endress (Daniel) and Laura Deriso (Greg); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. We will celebrate his life with visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:30 am at Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd, Lutz, FL 33548, and a memorial service to follow at 10 am. Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell at 1:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Lifelink Legacy Fund, http://secure.donorpro.com/lifelink , (800) 262-5775, 9661 Delaney Creek Boulevard, Tampa, Florida 33619. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

