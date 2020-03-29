Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James EVERETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EVERETT, James Perry Sr. passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 with his family by his side. As someone who never minced words, Jim always let you know where you stood. And that was part of his charisma. With his Alpha male personality and confidence, Jim, a graduate of the University of Arkansas and a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, was voted the most popular guy on campus his senior year, beating out the quarterback of the football team. And he told everyone. Indestructible in the eyes of his son, he was the most influential person in his son's life. Jim Sr. was born and raised in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. One of his happiest days, other than the day his son was born, was when he moved his family to Jacksonville, Florida, for the warm weather and convertibles. He was then given the opportunity to move to St. Thomas, VI, where he worked for the Water and Power Authority and Chase Bank and lived the "Island Life". After leaving the Islands, Jim lived in Naples before moving to Seminole, Florida to live closer to his son. He was an avid golfer on the greens at Mahogany Run in St. Thomas, The Glades in Naples, and the Seminole Lake Country Club in Seminole. A day golfing with his son followed by lunch at "The Club" was one of his favorite weekly activities. Jim was a man about town in his treasured "Big Red" Chrysler convertible, always cruising with the top down. A family gathering at his home included his favorite meal of ribs, "doctored" baked beans, and corn on the cob, served on his favorite red dishes at a perfectly set table and a chance to watch sports on the largest TV in the family. Jim loved his family dearly. He is survived by his loving son, Jim Everett Jr.; his daughter-in-law, Bee Everett; his cherished grandchildren, Jamie Everett of Largo and Chuck Everett (Michelle) of Lubbock,Texas. A gathering of friends will be announced at a later date.

