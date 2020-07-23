James EVERIDGE

EVERIDGE, James R. Sr. 94, of Plant City, Florida, passed July 19, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Irving and Betty Rayburn Everidge; his wife of 60 years, Mary Jim; his son, Jim Everidge Jr.; and his brother, Herbert Everidge. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Lib Stine (Don); his brothers, Cecil Everidge (Helen) and Charles "Buddy" Everidge (Jackie); five grandchildren, Stacie Scalise, Justin Stine (Jessica), Jared Everidge (Jessica), Adam Stine (Katie), Logan Collier (David); and many loving great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A proud, lifelong resident of Plant City, he graduated Plant City High School class of 1944, where he played several sports, including football and basketball, and was voted "cutest" in his class. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Atlanta. His work career at Coronet Phosphate lasted 48 years. The company sold several times through the years, and he was a loyal employee staying through the changes, and lived in the great Coronet Family Community. The family especially thanks the following people for being so special to James during the last years of his life: Theresa, Shannon, Angie, Susan, you all made his life so much better. No services or visitation will be held due to Covid 19. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
