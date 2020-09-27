1/1
James FAVATA
{ "" }
FAVATA, James N. "Jim" 84, of Tampa passed away peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Omie Favata; and son, Michael Favata. He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Young Favata; and four children, Janell Dunn, James N. Favata Jr., Janiene Favata, Jana Agliano Favata; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim loved life and his friends. Jim worked for the city of Tampa fire department and retired in 1976 as a Driver Engineer. He also worked for Hillsborough County and retired in 2000. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm and Graveside service will follow at 2 pm, Wednesday, September 30, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home-Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa 33610. (813) 626-9334. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice or American Cancer Society. The family sends special thanks to his friend, RJ.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Garden Of Memories
SEP
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Garden Of Memories
Funeral services provided by
Garden Of Memories
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
8136263161
