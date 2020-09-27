James FAVATA

FAVATA, James N. "Jim" 84, of Tampa passed away peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Omie Favata; and son, Michael Favata. He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Young Favata; and four children, Janell Dunn, James N. Favata Jr., Janiene Favata, Jana Agliano Favata; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim loved life and his friends. Jim worked for the city of Tampa fire department and retired in 1976 as a Driver Engineer. He also worked for Hillsborough County and retired in 2000. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm and Graveside service will follow at 2 pm, Wednesday, September 30, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home-Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa 33610. (813) 626-9334. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice or American Cancer Society
. The family sends special thanks to his friend, RJ.