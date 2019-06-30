James FISH (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
Haught Funeral Home
708 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard
Plant City, FL
33566
(813)-717-9300
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Haught Funeral Home
708 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard
Plant City, FL 33566
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Haught Funeral Home
708 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard
Plant City, FL 33566
Obituary
FISH, James

57, of Plant City, FL, passed away June 13, 2019. A native of Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Jack and Laurie Fish. Survivors include daughter, Taryn Nahm; siblings, Pat Bender and Jack Fish; and granddaughter, Kaylee Nahm. James was a Veteran of the United States Army. James was a personal trainer at Powershop Fitness, a deep sea diver while serving in the United States Army and enjoyed body building. The family will receive friends July 6, 2019 from 11 am to 12 pm at Haught Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
