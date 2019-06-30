FISH, James
57, of Plant City, FL, passed away June 13, 2019. A native of Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Jack and Laurie Fish. Survivors include daughter, Taryn Nahm; siblings, Pat Bender and Jack Fish; and granddaughter, Kaylee Nahm. James was a Veteran of the United States Army. James was a personal trainer at Powershop Fitness, a deep sea diver while serving in the United States Army and enjoyed body building. The family will receive friends July 6, 2019 from 11 am to 12 pm at Haught Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm. Online condolences may be left for the family at
www.haught.care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019