Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James FOLEY. View Sign Service Information Pinecrest Funeral Chapels Mariner Boulevard - Spring Hill 3369 Mariner Blvd. Spring Hill , FL 34609 (352)-684-0001 Send Flowers Obituary

FOLEY, James Joseph of Spring Hill, Florida and Hampton, New Hampshire, was born Jan. 21, 1924, in Lynn, Massachusetts and passed April 3, 2020. He was the only child of James and Helen. James is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Katherine (DuBois) Foley. James was predeceased by his first wife Virginia, to whom he was married for 59 years until her passing. He was also predeceased by his two sons, John Joseph and Robert William, along with a granddaughter, Kelly. He is survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren along with many loving nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School, Class of 1941. He attended his freshman year of college at Boston University. On Navy Day 1942, James enlisted in the United States Army. He was a World War II Veteran. He attended basic training and was assigned as a statistician for the Commanding General at the Army Service Training Center in Fort Lee, Virginia. After serving 18 months he attended Officer Candidate School in Fort Lee. Upon graduation he was reassigned to the General's Staff at Fort Lee. He stayed there until his honorable discharge in September 1946. He then enlisted in the Army Reserves where he served for 28 years. In the reserves, James was promoted to Battalion Commander, Chief of Government Affairs Section Civil Affairs Unit and later the Commanding Officer 357 Civil Affairs Area B Headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. He graduated from Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas in 1969 and was promoted to the rank of Colonel. James was discharged in 1974 upon serving 32 years as a commissioned officer. During his Army Reserve years, he worked for General Electric, rising to Manager in Purchasing for GE's Aerospace Instrument Department. He retired from General Electric after 45 years. James was also a long standing member of the Hernando County Enrichment Centers, Inc. serving on it's Board of Directors and overseeing three centers for the benefit of seniors. James had two goals in life. He wanted to resume his career at General Electric and become Manager of the Purchasing Department and to become a full Colonel in the US Army. He was very pleased to have accomplished both with the loving support of his wives. James loved to tell a good joke, share a traditional Irish toast while enjoying his daily Manhattans along with his neighbors, during summering in Hampton, NH. He was fond of visiting the grave sites of his parents and grandparents, and one of his late sons all of whom he deeply loved. James was an intelligent vibrant man, full of life and it's possibilities until his passing. One of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his loving wife Katherine, as they enjoyed going on cruises and traveling. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to either the USO Department WS, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

FOLEY, James Joseph of Spring Hill, Florida and Hampton, New Hampshire, was born Jan. 21, 1924, in Lynn, Massachusetts and passed April 3, 2020. He was the only child of James and Helen. James is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Katherine (DuBois) Foley. James was predeceased by his first wife Virginia, to whom he was married for 59 years until her passing. He was also predeceased by his two sons, John Joseph and Robert William, along with a granddaughter, Kelly. He is survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren along with many loving nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School, Class of 1941. He attended his freshman year of college at Boston University. On Navy Day 1942, James enlisted in the United States Army. He was a World War II Veteran. He attended basic training and was assigned as a statistician for the Commanding General at the Army Service Training Center in Fort Lee, Virginia. After serving 18 months he attended Officer Candidate School in Fort Lee. Upon graduation he was reassigned to the General's Staff at Fort Lee. He stayed there until his honorable discharge in September 1946. He then enlisted in the Army Reserves where he served for 28 years. In the reserves, James was promoted to Battalion Commander, Chief of Government Affairs Section Civil Affairs Unit and later the Commanding Officer 357 Civil Affairs Area B Headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. He graduated from Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas in 1969 and was promoted to the rank of Colonel. James was discharged in 1974 upon serving 32 years as a commissioned officer. During his Army Reserve years, he worked for General Electric, rising to Manager in Purchasing for GE's Aerospace Instrument Department. He retired from General Electric after 45 years. James was also a long standing member of the Hernando County Enrichment Centers, Inc. serving on it's Board of Directors and overseeing three centers for the benefit of seniors. James had two goals in life. He wanted to resume his career at General Electric and become Manager of the Purchasing Department and to become a full Colonel in the US Army. He was very pleased to have accomplished both with the loving support of his wives. James loved to tell a good joke, share a traditional Irish toast while enjoying his daily Manhattans along with his neighbors, during summering in Hampton, NH. He was fond of visiting the grave sites of his parents and grandparents, and one of his late sons all of whom he deeply loved. James was an intelligent vibrant man, full of life and it's possibilities until his passing. One of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his loving wife Katherine, as they enjoyed going on cruises and traveling. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to either the USO Department WS, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.