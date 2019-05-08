SPRINGSTEEN, Lt. Col. James Forest (Ret.)
was born on December 6, 1936 and passed away April 30, 2019. James, also known as Jim, was born in Dowagiac, Michigan. He served in the U.S. Air Force until his retirement after 26 years of service.
Upon graduation from the University of Michigan and a brief stint as a pharmaceutical representative in Chicago, Jim joined the military and served in Washington, D.C.; San Antonio, Texas; Seoul, South Korea; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Fayetteville, North Carolina; and, Tampa, Florida. His last duty station was MacDill Air Force Base.
He was dutiful in his service to God and Country, enjoyed time with his family, and was always keen to travel with his lifelong love, best friend, and wife, Kimi.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Carlyle Forest Springsteen; and his mother, Crystal Louise Springsteen. He is survived by his wife, Kimi Jong Soon Springsteen; sons, Joseph Lee Springsteen and John Carlyle Springsteen; and grandchildren, Maxwell Forrest Springsteen, Cooper Garland Springsteen, Emma Elizabeth Springsteen, Richard Jakob Springsteen, Kate Elizabeth Springsteen, and Zoe Nicole Springsteen.
Service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL 33618, with visitation at 11 am and service at 12 pm.
A reception will be held at the home of Jim and Kimi Springsteen from 1:30-3:30 pm at 16805 Sheringham Lane, Lutz, FL 33549. All are invited to attend. No RSVP is required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse), P.O. Box 414, St. Petersburg, FL 33731, FEIN: 59-2114359
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 8 to May 9, 2019