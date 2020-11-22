1/1
James FOSTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOSTER, James C. loving husband and father passed away at age 74 on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Jim was born on January 9, 1946 in Pensacola, Florida to Chet and Martha Foster. He received his Masters of Science degree from the University of South Florida and was in the second graduating class of the Seminole High School Warhawks. Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother; and his stepson, Blaine Goodale. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; his son, Mike (Sharon); his stepdaughter, Jan Polasky; and grandchildren, James and Jillian Foster, Alex Polasky, and Ciara Goodale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved