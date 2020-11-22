FOSTER, James C. loving husband and father passed away at age 74 on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Jim was born on January 9, 1946 in Pensacola, Florida to Chet and Martha Foster. He received his Masters of Science degree from the University of South Florida and was in the second graduating class of the Seminole High School Warhawks. Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother; and his stepson, Blaine Goodale. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; his son, Mike (Sharon); his stepdaughter, Jan Polasky; and grandchildren, James and Jillian Foster, Alex Polasky, and Ciara Goodale.



