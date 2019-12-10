James FOX

FOX, James "Jimmy" 59, of Tampa, FL, crossed the finish line into Heaven December 5, 2019, after his race with cancer. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 39 years, Athena; loving daughters, Alexis and Heather; four adoring grandchildren; his mother; three brothers; two sisters, many more family and friends, and his beloved '68 Barracuda. Jimmy will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. A short service and memorial celebrating his life will be held December 14, 2019 from 12-4 pm at the American Legion Post 248, 3204 W. Cypress St., Tampa, FL, followed by a processional and lighted lantern release. Please join us to share your favorite story about Jimmy and to send a message to him in Heaven.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 10, 2019
