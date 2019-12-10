FOX, James "Jimmy" 59, of Tampa, FL, crossed the finish line into Heaven December 5, 2019, after his race with cancer. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 39 years, Athena; loving daughters, Alexis and Heather; four adoring grandchildren; his mother; three brothers; two sisters, many more family and friends, and his beloved '68 Barracuda. Jimmy will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. A short service and memorial celebrating his life will be held December 14, 2019 from 12-4 pm at the American Legion Post 248, 3204 W. Cypress St., Tampa, FL, followed by a processional and lighted lantern release. Please join us to share your favorite story about Jimmy and to send a message to him in Heaven.

