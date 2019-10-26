Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Fury. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FURY, James Mead 85, of St. Petersburg FL, and Lyman, Maine, where he spent his summers, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL. He was predeceased by four brothers; and one sister. Besides the love of his life, JoAnn Miller, of 44 years, survivors include his children, Tina Beaudoin (Paul) of North Berwick, ME; James M. Fury II (Margaret) of Eliot, ME; Kimberly Fury of Kittery, ME; Nancy Cote of Dover, NH; Andrew Fury of Portsmouth, NH; Debra Wolusky (John) of Rochester, NH; Kathy Wood (Herb) of Dover, NH; Lynda Lydon (John) of Rochester, NH; Tammy Carroll (James) of Lebanon, ME; and Troy Miller (Jennifer McFarlane) of Littleton, CO; 21 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; brothers, Donald Fury of Clarksburg, WV and Richard Fury of North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews. A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, October 29, at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, NH where a funeral will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October 30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . J. Verne Wood Funeral Home

