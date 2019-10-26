James Fury

  • "Please accept my heartfelt condolences for your loss. May..."
  • "Condolences to the family I knew Jim from the old days..."
    - Phip Miles
  • "Jim was a great guy, always smiling he will be missed. "
    - Gregory Vatistas
  • "Uncle Jim, we sure loved you and loved our times with you...."
    - Rick & Wendy Fury
Service Information
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH
03801
(603)-436-1702
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:45 PM
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Obituary
FURY, James Mead 85, of St. Petersburg FL, and Lyman, Maine, where he spent his summers, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL. He was predeceased by four brothers; and one sister. Besides the love of his life, JoAnn Miller, of 44 years, survivors include his children, Tina Beaudoin (Paul) of North Berwick, ME; James M. Fury II (Margaret) of Eliot, ME; Kimberly Fury of Kittery, ME; Nancy Cote of Dover, NH; Andrew Fury of Portsmouth, NH; Debra Wolusky (John) of Rochester, NH; Kathy Wood (Herb) of Dover, NH; Lynda Lydon (John) of Rochester, NH; Tammy Carroll (James) of Lebanon, ME; and Troy Miller (Jennifer McFarlane) of Littleton, CO; 21 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; brothers, Donald Fury of Clarksburg, WV and Richard Fury of North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews. A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, October 29, at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, NH where a funeral will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October 30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . J. Verne Wood Funeral Home www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 26, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II bullet Elks Lodge
