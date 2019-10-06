Guest Book View Sign Service Information Loyless Funeral Home 5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd. Land O'Lakes , FL 34639 (813)-435-6487 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Burial 2:00 PM Florida National Cemetery Bushnell , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GAMBLE, James ALbert Jr. US Army 92, passed away September 22, 2019. He was born January 23, 1927 in Sarasota, Florida. He was predeceased in death by his mother and father, Florence and James Gamble Sr.; sisters, Nell Emeott (Jack), Alice (Maynard) Boynton; and also his grandson, Samuel Kuni. He is survived by his wife, Lena of 64 years; son, Mark (Jane) and daughter, Cynthia (Robert) Knight; grandson, Devon Knight; and numerous nieces and nephews. James was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. During his life, family, God, and country always came first. He was in the Navy during WWII and in the Army during the Korean War. Later, he retired in Key West from Navy Civil Service after 42 years. Music had always been part of his life; this is where he could express himself best. During his school years, he was a drummer in the Sarasota High School Band and later played in Key West with many of the local bands. He was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church since he moved to the area in 2002; also a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the American Legion Post #108. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10 at Loyless Funeral Home, 5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd., Land O'Lakes, FL 34639. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, October 11 at 10 am, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church with burial and military honors to follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice or the Moffitt Cancer Center. The family has entrusted care and services to Loyless Funeral Home. Loyless Funeral Home

GAMBLE, James ALbert Jr. US Army 92, passed away September 22, 2019. He was born January 23, 1927 in Sarasota, Florida. He was predeceased in death by his mother and father, Florence and James Gamble Sr.; sisters, Nell Emeott (Jack), Alice (Maynard) Boynton; and also his grandson, Samuel Kuni. He is survived by his wife, Lena of 64 years; son, Mark (Jane) and daughter, Cynthia (Robert) Knight; grandson, Devon Knight; and numerous nieces and nephews. James was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. During his life, family, God, and country always came first. He was in the Navy during WWII and in the Army during the Korean War. Later, he retired in Key West from Navy Civil Service after 42 years. Music had always been part of his life; this is where he could express himself best. During his school years, he was a drummer in the Sarasota High School Band and later played in Key West with many of the local bands. He was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church since he moved to the area in 2002; also a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the American Legion Post #108. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10 at Loyless Funeral Home, 5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd., Land O'Lakes, FL 34639. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, October 11 at 10 am, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church with burial and military honors to follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice or the Moffitt Cancer Center. The family has entrusted care and services to Loyless Funeral Home. Loyless Funeral Home www.loylessfuneralhomes.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close