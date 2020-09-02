James GAWLOWICZ

GAWLOWICZ, James Sr. "Jim" 76, of St. Petersburg passed away August 22, 2020. Jim was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the Army and was Catholic. He was a Rays fan from their inception and loved his family with everything he had. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion, and his parents, Felix and Nellie as well as his sister, Colette Gawlowicz. He is survived by his sons, JJ (Beth) Gawlowicz of Winter Haven, and Eric Gawlowicz of St. Petersburg; his sisters, Mary Ann (Norman) Begier, Elaine (late William) Mulville; his brother-in-law, Charles Farrell; his grandchildren, Jahid, Hamee, Karam, and Zach; many nieces and nephews and a great-grandchild. His funeral will be Saturday, September 12, at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinellas Park.



