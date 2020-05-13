James GILLEY
GILLEY, James 68, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned April 29, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Terral Norriss, Joshua Gilley, Antonio "Gilley" Atkins, James Gilley Jr., Kenta Gilley, Jareal "Larry" Hall, and Dario Gilley; daughters, Lakesia Taylor, Lakesha Gilley, Chianti Gilley-Johnson, Sally Gilley, Caress Hall, Keina Ward, and Aisha Larry; sister, Geraldine Teartt, a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; seven nieces; and one nephew. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service Saturday, May 16, 11 am at Reach the Unreached Church, 1315 18th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
MAY
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Reach the Unreached Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Gilley Family for the loss of your loved one, James, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
May 13, 2020
I love you daddy am going to really miss you and right now its hard for me to let you go but God knows best to we meet again your daughter Lakesha Gilley
Lakesha Gilley
Daughter
