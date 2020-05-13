Or Copy this URL to Share

GILLEY, James 68, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned April 29, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Terral Norriss, Joshua Gilley, Antonio "Gilley" Atkins, James Gilley Jr., Kenta Gilley, Jareal "Larry" Hall, and Dario Gilley; daughters, Lakesia Taylor, Lakesha Gilley, Chianti Gilley-Johnson, Sally Gilley, Caress Hall, Keina Ward, and Aisha Larry; sister, Geraldine Teartt, a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; seven nieces; and one nephew. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service Saturday, May 16, 11 am at Reach the Unreached Church, 1315 18th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store