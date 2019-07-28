BOUGHAMER, James H.
74, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Riverview, FL. He was born on March 12, 1945 in Austin, TX to Joseph and Vivian (Allen) Boughamer. Jim grew up in New Britain, CT. He graduated from Eastern Military Academy in Connecticut. After high school he attended the University of Connecticut where he received a degree in Business. Jim enjoyed camping, fishing, golf, watching sports and spending time with his friends and family. Jim was preceded in death by his natural father, Joseph Boughamer; and his parents, Edward and Vivian Sarisley. Jim is survived by his wife of 16 years Tammy Boughamer; his daughters, Erin Gange, Katherine Boughamer, Cassandra Cintron; his stepson, Richard Margison; his grandchildren, Morgan, Gavin, Isabella, and Arya; his sister, Nanci Costanzo; his brothers, Edward Sarisley Jr. and Brian Sarisley and numerous other family members. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019