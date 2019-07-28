HORNE, James H.
81, of Brandon, Florida died at home surrounded by his daughters July 25, 2019. James was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mamie; his siblings, Edward, Dorothy, Walter Jr., Margie, Vincent, Thomas, Eugene, and Wayne. He is survived by his brother, Paul, and sisters, Catherine and Emma; his daughters, Renee Stroud, Patricia Gonzales, Karen Waters, Elaine Zoet, and Jill Benik; his 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews. James was born in Winchester TN, September 22, 1937, and moved to Brandon, Florida as a young child. He attended Brandon High School where he played football, basketball, and ran track. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from CSX Railroad in 1999. He enjoyed 20 years of retirement at his home where he loved spending time gardening, admiring and caring for the wildlife in his yard, and watching Gator Football with his family, as he was a life long fan. Family and friends, please join us for a Celebration of Life luncheon at The Barn at Winthrop, 11349 Bloomingdale Avenue, Riverview, FL 33578 on Tuesday, August 6, from 12-3 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019