LEPPLA, James H. "Jim"
88, of Palm Harbor, passed away May 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia "Pat." He is survived by daughter, Susan (Joe) Blankenship, son, Donald (Margie) Leppla; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, David Leppla; cousin, Elizabeth "Liz" (Russ) Morreale of New York; as well as many friends and extended family. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice.
National Cremation Society
of Clearwater
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 1, 2019