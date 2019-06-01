James H. "Jim" LEPPLA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James H. "Jim" LEPPLA.
Obituary
Send Flowers

LEPPLA, James H. "Jim"

88, of Palm Harbor, passed away May 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia "Pat." He is survived by daughter, Susan (Joe) Blankenship, son, Donald (Margie) Leppla; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, David Leppla; cousin, Elizabeth "Liz" (Russ) Morreale of New York; as well as many friends and extended family. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice.

National Cremation Society

of Clearwater
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.