1/1
James Haggerty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAGGERTY, James T. 83, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church died Nov. 19, 2020. Jim was a devout Catholic, Bronx, NY native, Manhattan College graduate, Marine Corps Captain, and FBI Special Agent. He is survived by loving bride, Ellen; children, Jennifer, Meghan, Michael (Tania); grandchildren, Mogen, Miles, and Madeline. Preceded in death by brother, Daniel, he is survived by brothers, Edward and Richard. Jim was a loving uncle and friend to many. Great appreciation goes to Dr. Alemar, Florida Cancer. Services will be held Monday, November 23, 2020; the visitation will be held at Curlew Hills Funeral Home from 10-11 am with the funeral Mass beginning at 11:30 am at All Saints Catholic Church. The funeral Mass can be livestreamed Nov. 23 at 11:30vimeo.com/event/443965. In lieu of flowers, donation to Moffitt Cancer Center appreciated. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved