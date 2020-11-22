HAGGERTY, James T. 83, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church died Nov. 19, 2020. Jim was a devout Catholic, Bronx, NY native, Manhattan College graduate, Marine Corps Captain, and FBI Special Agent. He is survived by loving bride, Ellen; children, Jennifer, Meghan, Michael (Tania); grandchildren, Mogen, Miles, and Madeline. Preceded in death by brother, Daniel, he is survived by brothers, Edward and Richard. Jim was a loving uncle and friend to many. Great appreciation goes to Dr. Alemar, Florida Cancer. Services will be held Monday, November 23, 2020; the visitation will be held at Curlew Hills Funeral Home from 10-11 am with the funeral Mass beginning at 11:30 am at All Saints Catholic Church. The funeral Mass can be livestreamed Nov. 23 at 11:30vimeo.com/event/443965. In lieu of flowers, donation to Moffitt Cancer Center appreciated. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens



