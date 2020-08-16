James HAIR

HAIR, James L, Command Sergeant Major (Retired) US Army age 89, went home to be with his Lord on August 12, 2020 at Woodside Hospice, Pinellas Park, FL. Survivors are his wife, Dorothy Browning Hair of 69 years (just one month away from 70 years of marriage); son, Robert (Tammy); grandchildren, Joshua, Benjamin, Lisa Swanson (Jason); great-granddaughter, Kayla Dreisbach; great-grandson, Logan; great-great-granddaughter Aubree; niece, Karen Hicks; other nieces and nephews in Richmond Virginia, and his beloved Pastor and wife, Mike and Maria Wetzel. He was predeceased by parents, Lloyd and Lucinda Hair; step-mother, Eleanor Hair; sister, Donna Hicks; and daughter, Susan Hair. James retired from the US Army in 1985 as a Command Sergeant Major, after serving 36 years. He served in the USA, England, Germany, Vietnam and Korea. Originally from Richmond, VA, he moved to Florida in 1985 from Fort Meade, MD. He was a member of the VFW, DAV, American Legion and Veterans of South Pinellas County. Some of his many military awards were Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and Air Medal. James was ordained a Deacon in 1965, served in military chapels, various Baptist churches and The Island Chapel of Tierra Verde for the last 28 years, a church he helped start. He was also a professional Guardian from 1985 to 2003 and volunteered at Palms Pasadena Hospital for 22 years. James loved God, his country, his family and his pet cats. He was a very gentle, caring person and was known as the "Sock Man" for his colorful socks. Visitation will be at The Island Chapel, 1271 Pinellas Bayway S, Tierra Verde, FL on August 21, 2020 from 9:30-10 am. The Celebration of Life Service will be August 21, 2020 at 10 am at The Island Chapel, 1271 Pinellas Bayway S, Tierra Verde, FL. The service will be officiated by Dr. Mike Wetzel. The Island Chapel will Live Stream the service on Facebook. Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL following the church service and will begin at 2 pm. At James' request, in lieu of flowers, please donate colorful new men's socks to be given to homeless veterans through Volunteers of America and Heaven on Earth. Donations can be left at The Island Chapel, 1271 Pinellas Bayway S, Tierra Verde, FL or at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home in St. Petersburg. Visit James' tribute page at www.andersonmcqueen.com
