James HAIR

I have never known a man who loved his family, country, and God more than Mr. Hair. He truly lived each day full of compassion for others. I first met the Hair's when they were stationed at Ft Meade, Md many years ago---Susan, their daughter and I became close friends and after her passing, the Hair's made me a special member of their family. I am thankful that we have remained in touch all these years. What I will always remember is his quick wit and jokes , and of course those

fantastic socks!

Ramona Novak

Friend