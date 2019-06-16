BROOKS, James Hansel
48, of Tampa, FL, passed away June 3, 2019. James was born October 26, 1970, in Gettysburg, PA to Nancy Ibrahim and Hansel Brooks. Jimmy was very proud of his heritage (his father was a full-blooded Cherokee Indian). He was a great artist, loved to paint and draw, enjoyed fishing, playing golf and basketball. Jimmy had a heart of gold and was willing to help anyone. James was preceded in death by his father, Hansel Brooks and is survived by his mother, Nancy Ibrahim; sister, Carla Brooks; nieces, Amber (Derick) and Jennifer (Jo Jo); great-niece, Kaelynn Mann and great-nephew, Josiah Martinez. Jimmy is loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and lots of friends and family. James will be missed by many but never forgotten.
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019