HATCH, James Edgar Jr. 85, passed away November 3, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. Jim was born March 30, 1934 in Tampa, Florida. A Requiem Mass will be held January 20, 2020 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon St., Lakeland, FL 33815 with Father Patrick Sheedy officiating. Luncheon to follow at Beef O' Brady's, 4810 Florida Ave., Lakeland FL 33813. Interment to be held at a later date. Please no flowers, send condolences to 6625 Broken Arrow, Lakeland, FL 33813.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019