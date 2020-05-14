HATCHER, James P. Jr. passed away May 3, 2020. He is survived by wife, Bouska; mother Elizabeth Harrington; devoted brother, Michael Harrington Sr.; two half brothers, William and Bryan (Shirley) Graveley; and a devoted nephew Michael Harrington Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to the Covid-19 Virus the services will be private. The family request that any condolences be sent to www.sanchezmortuary.com- tributes. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 727-317-0035
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 14 to May 17, 2020.