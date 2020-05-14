James HATCHER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HATCHER, James P. Jr. passed away May 3, 2020. He is survived by wife, Bouska; mother Elizabeth Harrington; devoted brother, Michael Harrington Sr.; two half brothers, William and Bryan (Shirley) Graveley; and a devoted nephew Michael Harrington Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to the Covid-19 Virus the services will be private. The family request that any condolences be sent to www.sanchezmortuary.com- tributes. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 727-317-0035

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
Sorry for the Lost of James Hatcher(pete) you all have my condolences I will keep the family mainly his mother in my prayers god bless all of yall
Debra Finn
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved