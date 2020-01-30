James HEISER

HEISER, James R. "Jim" 89, of Zephyrhills, passed away January 26, 2020, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Betty; sons, Gary (Anita), Steve (Vicki), Wayne (Donna); daughter, Sandy Moore (Jim); grandchildren, Justin, Evan, Lauren (Billy), Derek (Lauren), Shelby, Aaron (predeceased), Dania; great-grandson, Landon. Celebration of Life to be held at Zephyrhills Brewery, 38530 5th Avenue, Saturday, Feb. 1, 3-7 pm. Dress in his favorite team colors of FSU or your favorite team. Memorial contributions may be sent to .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 30, 2020
