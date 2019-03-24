Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Henry "Jim" Van HORN. View Sign





born in Chicago, IL on November 20, 1931, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1953 with a Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy. While at Penn State he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and cherished the friendships formed there his entire life. After graduation from Penn State, he taught Chemistry and Mathematics at the Hannah More Academy in Reisterstown, MD where he taught and then married his beautiful wife, Joyce Bennett Van Horn. He continued his education studying Physics and Mathematics at Johns Hopkins University.



Jim worked for a number of companies in engineering management: Westinghouse Electric in Baltimore, Litton Industries in New Rochelle, NY, General Dynamics in Rochester, NY, and the ITT Corporation in New York City, and ITT Europe in Brussels where he was director of Research and Development. He Retired as Director of Marketing in 1987.



He also served as principle scientist for NATO in Den Hague, Netherlands before retiring, and was president of AFCEA Europe in Brussels and attained many honorary awards through out his life. He was the author of many patent disclosures.



A sailor, a golfer and a tennis player, Van Horn became President of Isla Del Sol Yacht and Country Club. He joined ASPEC at Eckerd College, where he participated as a Discussant Colleague for many years. A world traveler and a man of many talents, Van Horn traveled with his family throughout Europe, Africa, India, Thailand, and South America.



This story would not be complete without mentioning that Jim was an avid fly fisherman who had a talent for tying his own flies. Oregon was the perfect place for him to fish, and he made special pilgrimages to Alaska and New Zealand, seeking the perfect trout, which he always released tenderly back into the stream.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Bennett Van Horn; three daughters, Carol Van Horn, Susan Fisher of Bozeman, MT, and Phyllis Van Horn of Gulfport, FL; and granddaughters, Virginia Van Grod of New Port Richey, FL, Fenix Denny of Novato, CA, Monica Denny, and Nina Denny of Bozeman, MT. He was predeceased by his sister, Phyllis Tillinghast and his beloved grandson, Daniel Van Grod.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help fund the Fisher-Van Horn Award for the Advancement of 9 Energies at

