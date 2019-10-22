James Hewitt

Service Information
Penzien Funeral Homes Inc
621 Main St
East Jordan, MI
49727
(231)-536-7031
Obituary
HEWITT, James Daryl formerly of Palm Harbor, Florida, died Oct. 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Marsha; two daughters, Dr. Sarah Hewitt and Kristine Hewitt-Faber. Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Muskegon, MI Saturday, Oct., 26 2019, 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to The ALS Association of Middle Tennessee, PO Box 40244, Nashville, TN 37204-0244 or Alive Hospice Dedicated to Murfreesboro House, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203. Penzien Funeral Homes, Inc. www.penzienfh.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 22, 2019
