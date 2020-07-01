HINK, James E. of Pinellas Park, went to be home with the Lord on June 27, 2020. He was born August 14, 1937 in Morristown, N.J. to parents Russell and Ruth Hink. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Russell Hink; and son, Milton Young. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet; sons, James Hink Jr., Jack Young; daughters, Julie Rausch, Jeanne Reynolds, Jane Young Reesor, Cheryl Wieder and Jill Morris. 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Hink of Hudson, FL. He retired as a supervisor from GTE. He was a member of United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park and a past P.E.R. of Elks Lodge 1224 of St.Petersburg. He will be greatly missed by all. At this time a graveside service will be held for family only at Bay Pines Cemetery.



