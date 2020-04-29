HOLMES, James "Shine" 85, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned April 24, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army. He leaves cherished memories to his loving wife, Jacqueline Holmes; sons, James Holmes Jr. and Dwayne Johnson; daughters, Patricia, Marian, and Jamie Holmes, Gwendolyn Houston and Demetrice Allen; one sister, Helen Prothro; 25 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; godson, Anthony Swangles; a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Elim S.D.A. Youth Ministry, P.O. Box 13578, St. Petersburg, FL 33733. Visitation will be Thursday, 3-7 pm, with Funeral Friday, May 1, 11 am, at: Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 29, 2020