HOWARD, James "Jim" 69, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away April 6, 2020. Jim was born December 30, 1950 in Tampa, FL to Olan and Elouise Howard. He received his B.S.E.E. degree from the University of South Florida in 1985 and worked with the Tampa Electric Company for over 23 years followed by employment with Lakeland Electric for over 17 years until his passing. Jim had several passions in life to include his wife, Donna, his family, as well as traveling, boating, aircraft, NASA, his Tesla, and of course being involved with and attending IEEE meetings. Jim was a long-standing member, volunteer and supporter of IEEE, including serving as the 2012 IEEE-USA President. His accomplishments and service to IEEE over the years are numerous and include three years on the IEEE Board of Directors, 10 years on the IEEE-USA Board of Directors, two years as Region 3 Director, six years as SPAC Chair, eight years on the Strategic Planning Committee, three years as IEEE Audit Committee Chair, two years as Membership Development Chair and so much more. He was active in the local Florida West Coast Section since 1985. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Olan, and his mother, Elouise. He is survived by his wife, Donna; his three children, Preston and wife Michelle, Todd and wife Erica, Chris and wife Lisa; his grandchildren, Ethan, Kayla, Mary, Max, and Piper; and his great-grandchildren, Emery and Maverick.

