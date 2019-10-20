HUFFMAN, James William "Billy" 85, of Seminole, Florida, passed October 7, 2019. Billy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen; and his children, Elaine, Elise, Erik, Erin, and was preceded in death by Evan. He is also survived by grandchildren, Erica, Lacie, Alyee, Rhea, Rachael, Owen, and Peyton; great-grandchildren, Tucker and Ava; siblings, Nancy and late brother, Joe. Funeral services will be held October 24 at 11:30 am, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Seminole. "May you live as long as you want and never want as long as you live". Please see full obituary at grassofuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019