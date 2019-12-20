|
HUNT, James S. On the afternoon of Sunday, December 15, 2019 James S. Hunt passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family. Son of Harry and Laura Hunt of Charleston, WV, he is predeceased by his daughter, Sandra Buggeln (Peter). He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Martha; his sister, Rita Hunt; his daughters, Pamela Miller (Doug), Laura Martin (Bill), and , Wanda Whatley (Russ); and also his niece, Laura Burdette (Travis). His legacy continues on through his 11 grandchildren, Jessi Dybas (David), Sara Baron, Chrissy Wood (Rick), Josh Martin, Melissa Wessel (John), Allison McGee (Samuel), PJ Buggeln, Jack Buggeln, Conor Whatley (Kirstin), Hunter Whatley, Savannah Slimack (John); and his 11 great-grandchildren. A graduate of University of Charleston and an Army Special Forces Veteran, James went on to accomplish much and to receive many accolades in his time as a U.S. Postal Inspector before continuing to serve his community through his investigative prowess in the private sector with his Hunt & Associates Private Investigation company as well as through his very active engagement in his neighborhood and church. He will be greatly missed by many throughout his professional and personal circles. Funeral Services will be held at Sunset Funeral Home & Memory Gardens, 11005 N. Highway 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592 Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:30 am. Visitation is from 10:30-11:30 am. Mausoleum Committal Service will follow at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, it was James's wish that donations be made to the Temple Terrace Presbyterian Church, 420 Bullard Pkwy. Temple Terrace, FL 33617. Sunset Funeral Home www.sunset-fh.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019