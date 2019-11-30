Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James HUTSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HUTSON, James Wayne 83, known as Pop to family, passed peacefully on November 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Tampa and raised in Crystal River, he came back to Brewster High school in Tampa and graduated in 1955; he was proud of his Tampeno roots. He honorably served in the US Navy from 1956 to 1959 and attended the University of Tampa. In 1961, he began working in the Phosphate Industry hand loading rail cars. Moving to Brandon in 1973, he worked for CF Industries until his retirement in 2001. He was a faithful parishioner at Nativity Catholic Church, a steadfast volunteer at the Nativity Food Pantry and member of the Brandon Elks Club. He loved to travel, tell stories, help others, and spend time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Joan; his parents, Pauline and Thomas; and his brother, Thomas Jr. He is survived by his son, Mark (Nancy); daughter, Michelle (Ted); and beloved grandsons, James "Dart", Adam, and Patrick Hutson and Robert and Riley Schofner; his sister, Barbara Newberger (Mitchell); sister-in-law, Gloria Geasland; many, many friends, especially Don and Nannette Amaden, Fred and Carolyn Rooks, Eddie and Elizabeth McNair, and the Madden clan in Ireland. Donations in his memory are welcomed at the Nativity Food Pantry or Melech Hospice House of Temple Terrace. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Nativity Catholic Church, 705 East Brandon Blvd., Brandon, Florida on January 4 at 11 am.

