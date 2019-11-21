JANETZKE, James J. "Jim" 87, passed on to eternal life at 4:44 am, under the incredible care of LifePath Hospice Nov. 17,2019. He was born Aug. 16, 1932. He is survived by love of his life and wife of 45 years, Arlene; children, Lisa (Gary) Lyp, Mark (Cheri) Janetzke, Theresa (Steve) Kubiak, Jennifer (John) Pivar, 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and many other loved family and friends. At this time no memorial service has been planned. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to LifePath Hospice at TGH in James J. Janetzke's name.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019