JOHNSON, James Ray Jr. 50, joined his father, James Sr.; his niece, Amanda Cumpton; and all his grand- parents on the other side of the light. James passed November 18, 2020. Jimmy has left behind his loving mother, Carolyn Hughes; and his step-father, Rick Hankins. His sisters, Virginia Potter and Crystal Hankins. He also leaves behind his sons, James, Michael and Joshua Johnson; and his daughter, Courtney Campbell Fulton. Also neices, nephews, and grandchildren. May he finally be at peace and know he wss loved.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.