JUSTICE, James Harry "Jim" 80, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on February 5, 2020 at his home. Jim (Harry) was born in Cool Springs Township, North Carolina on December 30, 1939 to James and Nellie Justice. He graduated from Cool Springs High School in 1958 and from Gupton Jones Mortuary College in 1960 where he received his mortuary degree. On September 5, 1960 he married Diane Marie Laplante; they were married 59 years. Jim was employed as a funeral director for eight years at Arlington Memorial Funeral Home. He then became a sales person for Royal Bond (Pierce) and was a faithful employee for 45 years until his retirement in 2013. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Theodore and mother, Nellie, and his sister, Peggy. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; his two sons, Jim and Brian; his six granddaughters, Ashlyn, Renee, Kristin, Cheyanne, Zaylee, and Kayleene; brother, Aidin Justice; and sister, Nancy Buckles. Jim enjoyed golf and loved to be with his Masonic brethren. He was the youngest Master of his Masonic lodge and a member for 57 years, was a Shriner for 52 years, and became Director of the Jester's Court 89 in 2013. He was a member of the Polywog's for 24 years. Jim was a member of the Funeral Directors and Embalmers of Florida and the Florida Independent Association. He was a tireless worker who would do anything for anybody who needed it. In addition to working for Pierce, he also owned his own company (Jusco) which he ran for the last 39 years. He was a practical joker who loved to pull pranks on unsuspecting or deserving friends. His greatest success was being an amazing dad and grandfather. A visitation and Service will be held at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704, Monday, February 10, at 12 pm, until service time at 2 pm. Tom Gregory will be officiating. The burial will follow soon after the funeral at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020