MURRAY, James K. Jr. "Jack"



83, died February 15, 2019. He was a proud member of two large families of coal miners, the Murray family of Pocahontas, Virginia and the Kenyon family of Osage, West Virginia. Jack was born June 3, 1935 in Elm Grove, West Virginia. His parents were James K. Murray and Edith Kenyon Murray. Mr. Murray was the husband of Sandra High Murray. He was blessed with a wonderful wife. They were married June 14, 1958 in Charleston, West Virginia and they visited Florida on their honeymoon and decided to stay in the Tampa Bay area. He was the devoted father of Susan Murray, of Pinellas Park, FL, James K. "Jack" Murray III (Mary), Michael S. Murray (Allison), and Scott Lee (Erika), all of Tampa, Florida; and the proud grandfather of Sarah Ragsdale Shanklin (Billy) and Charlie Ragsdale of St. Petersburg, FL, Ashton Murray of New York, NY, Jack Murray IV, Kaitlin and Cody Murray of Tampa, FL, Jennifer Murray Kent (Tommy) of Burke, VA and Mike Murray Jr. of New Zealand. Mr. Murray was the delighted great-grandfather of Delilah Shanklin, Jackson Lee, Adeline Lee, and Allison Kent. Mr. Murray was a Christian and a long-time member of St. John's Episcopal Parish in Tampa. During his long life, Mr. Murray had the joy of being in business with an outstanding group of partners and colleagues. And he was blessed with a wonderful group of friends. Following the Murray family tradition, there will be a private service for immediate family members only, led by the Rev. Charles "Chip" Connelly, and a later interment of the ashes at the Murray family cemetery in Charlottesville, Virginia. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 906 S. Orleans Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606, or to the Tampa General Hospital Foundation, Inc., P. O. Box 1289, Tampa, FL 33601.



Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2019

