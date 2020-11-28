1/
James KEARNEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEARNEY, James Frederick "Jim" 92, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. A native of Clearwater, Florida, Jim was born August 5, 1928, and was the only son of Douglas and Mildred Irene McMullen Kearney. Jim graduated from the University of Florida. He served in the U.S. Air Force where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, followed by a 40 year career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, including serving as an agricultural attache in Okinawa, Vietnam, Germany and Australia. In 1951, Jim married Anita Lois Waterson Kearney. They were married for 69 years. In addition to his wife, Lois; Jim is survived by his son, Doug Kearney and wife, Beth; his daughter, Connie Coble and husband, Paul; his son, Dennis Kearney and wife, Diann; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Because of the pandemic, the family will have a private celebration of his life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved