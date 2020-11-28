KEARNEY, James Frederick "Jim" 92, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. A native of Clearwater, Florida, Jim was born August 5, 1928, and was the only son of Douglas and Mildred Irene McMullen Kearney. Jim graduated from the University of Florida. He served in the U.S. Air Force where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, followed by a 40 year career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, including serving as an agricultural attache in Okinawa, Vietnam, Germany and Australia. In 1951, Jim married Anita Lois Waterson Kearney. They were married for 69 years. In addition to his wife, Lois; Jim is survived by his son, Doug Kearney and wife, Beth; his daughter, Connie Coble and husband, Paul; his son, Dennis Kearney and wife, Diann; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Because of the pandemic, the family will have a private celebration of his life.



