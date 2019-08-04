KELLER, James M. 75, of Dunedin, died July 30, 2019 with his family by his bedside. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a computer engineer. He was an active member of Curlew United Methodist Church. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 2 pm at Curlew United Methodist Church, 221 Cathedral Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683. Pastor Rachael Hughes will be officiating. Military Honors and burial will be at Bay Pines National Cemetery, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1 pm. For full life story, go to: www.veteransfuneralcare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019