Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Keohane. View Sign Service Information Beach Memorial Chapel 301 COREY AVE St Pete Beach , FL 33706 (727)-360-5577 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Beach Memorial Chapel 301 COREY AVE St Pete Beach , FL 33706 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. John Vianney Catholic Church 445 82nd Ave St. Pete Beach , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KEOHANE, James Francis "Sam" 91, of Treasure Island FL, died February 29, 2020. James was born in Philadelphia, PA to Alice Loretta Hogarty Keohane and James Aloyisius Keohane. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joanne (Fisher) Keohane. James grew up in Norristown, PA and attended West Catholic High School and Villanova University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. James traveled the world for business as a Mechanical Engineer for Tenney Engineering working in Israel (his favorite), India, Italy, Brazil, Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, and the U.S, and more. In retirement, James and Joanne traveled throughout Europe and the U.S., but his greatest enjoyment was spending summers in their house in the North Carolina mountains. From an early age James had a lifelong passion for Phillies baseball. He was a walking Phillies fact book and could remember scores and player stats of the earliest Phillies players. When the Rays came to town, he became an instant fan and one of his biggest joys was to attend the 2008 World Series opener when the two teams played. Above all, James enjoyed family gatherings, sharing stories with a legendary sense of humor. James spent many years researching his Irish roots, connecting to relatives in County Cork, and was elected Chieftain of the Keohane Clan at the first International reunion. James volunteered as a coach and commissioner of Little League Baseball during the 1970s. He took great pride in mentoring his sons and their teammates as well as writing up the League's weekly results for the local newspaper. In addition to his wife Joanne Keohane, he is survived by his four children, Kathleen Keohane (Robert Diamond) of Clearwater, Patricia Keohane Gehant (Earl) of St. Petersburg, James Keohane (Carrie) of Fort Myers, and Mark Keohane of Treasure Island; grandchildren, Lauren Diamond, Andrew Diamond, and Greg Diamond (Libby), Erin Gehant (Donnchadh Malone), and Reiyn Keohane; great-grandchildren, Desmond and Osiris Diamond-Payne, and Maggie Malone. James is survived by his brother, William Keohane (Ellie) of Elysburg, PA. He is preceded in death by his siblings, John "Buddy" Keohane, Margaret Mary Keohane, Alice (Keohane) Feeney, and Helen (Keohane) Taylor. Visitation and Prayer Service will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5-7 pm at Beach Memorial Chapel, 301 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach, FL. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday March 7, at 11:30 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 445 82nd Ave., St. Pete Beach, FL. Interment will follow at Cavalry Cemetery in Clearwater. Beach Memorial Chapel

KEOHANE, James Francis "Sam" 91, of Treasure Island FL, died February 29, 2020. James was born in Philadelphia, PA to Alice Loretta Hogarty Keohane and James Aloyisius Keohane. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joanne (Fisher) Keohane. James grew up in Norristown, PA and attended West Catholic High School and Villanova University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. James traveled the world for business as a Mechanical Engineer for Tenney Engineering working in Israel (his favorite), India, Italy, Brazil, Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, and the U.S, and more. In retirement, James and Joanne traveled throughout Europe and the U.S., but his greatest enjoyment was spending summers in their house in the North Carolina mountains. From an early age James had a lifelong passion for Phillies baseball. He was a walking Phillies fact book and could remember scores and player stats of the earliest Phillies players. When the Rays came to town, he became an instant fan and one of his biggest joys was to attend the 2008 World Series opener when the two teams played. Above all, James enjoyed family gatherings, sharing stories with a legendary sense of humor. James spent many years researching his Irish roots, connecting to relatives in County Cork, and was elected Chieftain of the Keohane Clan at the first International reunion. James volunteered as a coach and commissioner of Little League Baseball during the 1970s. He took great pride in mentoring his sons and their teammates as well as writing up the League's weekly results for the local newspaper. In addition to his wife Joanne Keohane, he is survived by his four children, Kathleen Keohane (Robert Diamond) of Clearwater, Patricia Keohane Gehant (Earl) of St. Petersburg, James Keohane (Carrie) of Fort Myers, and Mark Keohane of Treasure Island; grandchildren, Lauren Diamond, Andrew Diamond, and Greg Diamond (Libby), Erin Gehant (Donnchadh Malone), and Reiyn Keohane; great-grandchildren, Desmond and Osiris Diamond-Payne, and Maggie Malone. James is survived by his brother, William Keohane (Ellie) of Elysburg, PA. He is preceded in death by his siblings, John "Buddy" Keohane, Margaret Mary Keohane, Alice (Keohane) Feeney, and Helen (Keohane) Taylor. Visitation and Prayer Service will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5-7 pm at Beach Memorial Chapel, 301 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach, FL. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday March 7, at 11:30 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 445 82nd Ave., St. Pete Beach, FL. Interment will follow at Cavalry Cemetery in Clearwater. Beach Memorial Chapel Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close