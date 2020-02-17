KILLEEN, James 80, founder of Amazing Love Ministries, went to meet the Lord on February 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Pat Killeen, Kelly Koszeghy, Mary Rude, Karen Anderson and Dan Killeen; 10 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by two children, Kathy and Tim. Celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Tampa, 302 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, 33606 at 11 am, Saturday, February 22. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amazing Love Ministries.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2020