James KILLEEN

Service Information
First Baptist Church of Tampa
302 W Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33606
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Tampa
302 W. Kennedy Blvd.
Tampa, FL
View Map
Obituary
KILLEEN, James 80, founder of Amazing Love Ministries, went to meet the Lord on February 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Pat Killeen, Kelly Koszeghy, Mary Rude, Karen Anderson and Dan Killeen; 10 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by two children, Kathy and Tim. Celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Tampa, 302 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, 33606 at 11 am, Saturday, February 22. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amazing Love Ministries.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2020
