KING, James P. was born in Trenton, NJ on Sept. 30, 1945. On January 19, 2019, James P. King, beloved husband, father and grandfather, joined his children, James (June 24, 1972-June 7, 1975) and Tara Ann (Jan. 27, 1969-Oct. 7, 2011), in the heavenly abode. His parents, Michael and Victoria King; brother, Charles King and sister, Barbara King Smythe are also deceased. He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years and high school sweetheart, Irene Burns King, (51st wedding anniversary was April 20, 2019); his son, Jeffrey M. King and his wife, Amy Bossler; granddaughter, Lilly M.Bossler-King; and Tara's five children, grandsons, Damien, Xavier and Myles; granddaughters, Maya and Toni King-Acevedo and a great-granddaughter, Videl Golden. He is also survived by three brothers, John, Michael and Thomas King and three sisters, Mary Cox, Victoria Passikoff, and Catherine DesFosse and a close friend who is like their daughter, Wendy Bacchus. He received a degree in accounting from Rider University and an MBA from Seton Hall University. He was also a US Army veteran. Besides having his own CPA practice, he was a financial advisor for LpI Financial. He was a former Vice President at Amex. He was very active in church activities as a member of the Knights of Columbus, as a volunteer with the St. Vincent De Paul Society, and for many years as a teacher of religious education classes and in the training of altar servers and cub scouts. He also loved to cook, sketch, do New York Times crossword puzzles, and play the guitar. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEETHEART, Love, your Babe.

