SARTAIN, James Knox Jr.



"Jim" passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 11, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Jim was born in Sikeston, MO on August 15, 1949. He graduated from the University of Memphis and was known throughout the golf industry as a successful entrepreneur, leader, and passionate supporter. In 1986, he started the first of his many businesses-Golf Ventures followed by International Golf Maintenance, International Club Suppliers, Global Turf Equipment, Cypress Golf Management, Turf Equipment Rental and also was CEO of Meadowbrook Golf. Jim is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kara; their two children, Olivia Kathleen Sartain and Sarah Patricia Sartain; son, Chad Sartain (Lisa); daughter, Sunnye Sartain Orozco (Carlos); sisters, Sue Cadman and Anne Nelson; granddaughters, Mikaila Sartain Elder, Mariah Sartain, Makenna Sartain, Sophia Orozco; grandson, Evan Orozco; in-laws, Ron and Pat Spindler; three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jim was devoted to his wife, family and friends and a competitive golfer. He loved taking his girls to school and spending time with them in the morning, attending volleyball games, Donuts with Dad and just having great conversations with everyone. Service will be held at Idlewild Baptist Church, on, June 19, 2019, Visitation from 10-11 am, with a memorial service to follow at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, 65 Mitchell Blvd., Suite 200-B, San Rafael, CA 94903.

