Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Michaels Catholic Church
2281 State Road 580
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James KOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James KOVICH


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James KOVICH Obituary
KOVICH, James L. 59, passed away December 24, 2019 at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor. He was born to Louis and Myrna Kovich April 24, 1960 in Great Falls Montana. After living in many parts of the country he made his home in Clearwater, FL in November 1993. He was employed at Publix Super Markets at the time of his death. He is survived by his daughters, Niki Kovich, Lutz Florida, Dani Kovich, New Port Richey, FL; his parents, Clearwater, FL; his brothers, Dan (Paulette), Cedar Springs, MI, Mike (Kim) Rockford, Michigan, Mark (Lori) Simpsonville, SC; and former spouse, Martha Kovich. There will be a viewing on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens from 11 am to 1 pm, followed by a Mass at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 2281 State Road 580, Clearwater, beginning at 2 pm. Curlew Hills - Palm Harbor
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Download Now