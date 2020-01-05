|
|
KOVICH, James L. 59, passed away December 24, 2019 at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor. He was born to Louis and Myrna Kovich April 24, 1960 in Great Falls Montana. After living in many parts of the country he made his home in Clearwater, FL in November 1993. He was employed at Publix Super Markets at the time of his death. He is survived by his daughters, Niki Kovich, Lutz Florida, Dani Kovich, New Port Richey, FL; his parents, Clearwater, FL; his brothers, Dan (Paulette), Cedar Springs, MI, Mike (Kim) Rockford, Michigan, Mark (Lori) Simpsonville, SC; and former spouse, Martha Kovich. There will be a viewing on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens from 11 am to 1 pm, followed by a Mass at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 2281 State Road 580, Clearwater, beginning at 2 pm. Curlew Hills - Palm Harbor
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020