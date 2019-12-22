Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Krause. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel 12690 North 56th Street Tampa , FL 33617 (813)-988-9200 Send Flowers Obituary

KRAUSE, James Donald 74, of Tampa, FL, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Jim was born on August 15, 1945, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Charles and Elizabeth Krause. The family subsequently moved to East Detroit, MI where he excelled in hockey. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army as a combatant during the Vietnam War. He earned his Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Professional Accountancy from Walsh College and his Doctorate of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from Nova Southeastern University. He was also a Certified Public Accountant. Jim spent the majority of his career as a Professor. He was a faculty member at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, where he taught in the Business of Art and Design program. Before this, he was Associate Professor of Accounting and Finance and Chair of the Accounting Department at the University of Tampa. Jim was an incredible teacher and mentor to thousands of students over his thirty-three year teaching career. He had a gift for simplifying complex concepts. Jim was a wonderful, supportive husband and companion who gave selflessly to his family and friends. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him, including his cherished lab, Nico. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife, Elizabeth; children, Blake, Brett, and Brooke; brother, Donald Krause and his wife, Kristine; parents-in-law, David and Carol Fredlund; sister-in-law, Katherine Shelledy and her husband, James; and nephew, Martyn Shelledy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at:

