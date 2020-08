Or Copy this URL to Share

KRIZEK, James R. U.S. Army 93, of Seminole entered into eternal rest on August 4, 2020. He was employed by Florida Power Corporation for 26 years. He was a proud American serving in the U.S. Army during WWII. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte. Service will be private. Sorensen Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store